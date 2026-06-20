17.42 kg ganja seized in Secunderabad, one arrested

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Prohibition and Excise Enforcement officials seized 17.42 kilograms of ganja worth approximately Rs 18 lakh and arrested a drug courier near Secunderabad on Friday, June 19.

Contraband from Odisha

According to officials, the contraband was being transported from Berhampur district in Odisha to Nanded in Maharashtra. Acting on specific information, Hyderabad Excise Enforcement CI Chandrasekhar Goud and SI Kotamma, along with their team, laid a trap near Maredpally Railway Station and apprehended the accused.

The arrested person was identified as Rahul Sethi, 27 years old. Investigators said he had brought the ganja by train from Berhampur and got down at Secunderabad Railway Station. He was waiting near Maredpally Railway Station to hand over the consignment to persons who had arrived from Nanded when the excise officials intercepted him.

17.42 kg ganja seized

During the operation, the officials searched his bag and recovered several packets of ganja. Upon weighing the seized substance, it was found to be 17.42 kilograms, CI Chandrasekhar Goud said.

The value of the seized ganja is estimated at around Rs 18 lakh in the illegal market.

The accused, along with the seized ganja, was handed over to the Maredpally Excise Police Station for further investigation. Officials are also trying to identify and trace the intended recipients of the narcotics consignment in Nanded.