17 doctors dismissed over absence from work in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday dismissed 17 doctors for remaining absent from duty without information.

In a post on X, Pathak, who also holds the medical and health portfolio, said treating and curing the sick is a service to God and there cannot be any negligence or indiscipline in it.

“It is a great fortune to get the responsibility of serving the people and providing health services. Serving patients is like serving God. There is no place for any kind of negligence or indiscipline in this.

Also Read Delhi coaching centre owner Irfan Ansari thrashed over ‘conversions’

“I have given instructions to the Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, to dismiss 17 medical officers working in various districts of the state for being negligent in providing medical services to the general public and remaining absent from duty for a long time without informing,” Pathak said.

He however did not share the names of the doctors who have been dismissed.

When asked, a senior health official confirmed that the orders from the deputy CM had been received and that due process was being followed.