Bengaluru building collapse: 1 killed, 14 rescued; at least 3 still trapped under rubble

Bengaluru: One worker killed at least 5 feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Babusapalya here on Tuesday, October 22 amid heavy rains, officials said.

Two rescue vans from the fire and emergency department have been pressed into rescue operations. The incident occurred at a time when the city is witnessing heavy downpour, they said.

Also Read Karnataka polls: Congress to announce candidates on Tuesday

“17 people are feared trapped inside the building and rescue operation is being carried out in a coordinated effort with help from other agencies,” a senior police officer said.

According to a preliminary inquiry, the entire building collapsed following which people got trapped underneath, a fire department official said.