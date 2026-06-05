17-year-old found hanging in college hostel room in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old intermediate student was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his hostel room at Sri Chaitanya College, Koheda, Hayathnagar on Thursday, June 4.

The deceased has been identified as Komatireddy Devender Reddy, son of Jalapathi Reddy and a resident of Hanamkonda. He was a second-year MPC (Maths, Physics and Chemistry) student and had reportedly secured 466 out of 470 marks in his first year.

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Police said that Devender Reddy had been dropped off at the college hostel by his father on June 2 to begin his second year. On Thursday evening, after the study hour had concluded and other students had gone for dinner, three of his roommates returned to the room around 9 pm and found him hanging.

The hostel staff was immediately alerted, and the student was shifted to Neeladri Hospital, Hayathnagar, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.