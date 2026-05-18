Hyderabad man trying to hang himself saved by police in nick of time

Police had received a call from a woman at around 9 pm stating that her husband, Mallesh, was trying to end his life.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th May 2026 4:58 pm IST
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Hyderabad: A man trying to hang himself due to financial stress was saved by OU Sity Police in the nick of time on Sunday, May 17, after a Dial 100 call from the man’s wife.

According to the police, they had received a call from a woman named Nelaveni at around 9 pm stating that her husband, Mallesh, was trying to end his life. While the woman was at Borabanda, the man was at his residence in MK Nagar.

Police quickly reached the man’s house, located near Street no 7 at MK Nagar, and stopped him as he was trying to hang himself. Mallesh was then taken to the OU Sity Police Station and counselled by the Inspector before being handed over to his family.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th May 2026 4:58 pm IST

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