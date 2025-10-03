17-year-old girl ends life over harassment in Hyderabad

The victim was harassed by her uncle over a financial issue.

3rd October 2025
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl died by suicide in Hyderabad on Thursday, October 2 due to alleged harassment by her paternal uncle.

The incident occurred at Kompally under the PetBasheerabad police limits. The girl was pursuing her intermediate second year at a private college in Hyderabad. According to the police, the victim was harassed by her uncle over a financial issue.

Speaking to Siasat.com, PetBasheerabad police said, “The incident occurred on Thursday evening, The girl was being harassed by her paternal uncle. A case of abatement to suicide and stalking under section 108 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

The identity of the deceased has been protected since she is a minor.

