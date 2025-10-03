Three held for cyber fraud worth Rs 1.95 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three people were arrested on Thursday, October 2, for cyber fraud worth Rs 1.95 lakh in Hyderabad. They withdrew the money from the debit card of an elderly man.

The incident occurred on September 17. According to the cybercrime unit of the Hyderabad police, the 68-year-old victim filed a complaint with them. In his complaint, the victim stated that on September 17, he was traveling to Tarnaka in a shared auto.

After de-boarding at Tarnaka, the victim noticed that he had lost his phone. The elderly man blocked his SIM card and purchased a new one. On September 20, the victim received a message that Rs 5,000 had been debited from his account.

Upon checking the balance, the victim found that he had lost Rs 1,95,000. Based on the complaint, the cybercrime police registered a case under sections 66-C, 66-D IT Act & sec 318(4), 319(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused were identified as Mohammed Moinudddin, 31, a resident of Balanagar; Mohammed Syed Salman, 21, also a resident of Balanagar, and Mohammed Hussain, 32, a resident of Rajendranagar. Moinuddin and Salman, driver and co-driver, picked up the victim from Uppal in their auto rickshaw.

Moinuddin asked the victim to pay the fare via UPI, the complainant unlocked his mobile phone and transferred the amount through PhonePe to their QR scanner. The duo diverted the victim’s attention and stole his mobile phone.

They went to Medchal–Malkajgiri limits and transferred funds from the complainant’s Union Bank account by scanning QR codes at petrol pumps and other shops through the PhonePe application and collected the cash.

On September 20, they approached Hussain, the third accused, and asked him to transfer the amount from the complainant. Thereafter, Hussain transferred Rs 90,000 in multiple transactions via online gaming platforms and withdrew the amount through his Federal Bank account.

The cybercrime police seized three mobile phones from the accused.