17-year-old resident of Medak dies of dengue in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With rising dengue cases, a 17-year-old youngster lost his life fighting the disease at a private hospital here on Monday, July 29.

Nikhil, a resident of Suraram village in Chinna Shankarampet mandal of Medak district was undergoing treatment in Hyderabad.

Medak district has been witnessing a rise in dengue cases due to frequent drizzles, a favourable condition for dengue mosquitoes to breed.

After dengue symptoms in three persons were identified in Jatram Thanda of Chegunta mandal, the district medical health officer (DMHO) visited the village and held a health camp in the hamlet.

Cases of Chikungunya were also found in Sutaripally village of Ramayampet mandal.