With onset of monsoon, cases of dengue, typhoid rise in Telangana

Hyderabad: As the monsoon has hit Telangana, different types of viral fever cases, especially dengue and typhoid, are increasing day by day. Doctors have advised taking suitable precautions, such as preventing mosquitoes from entering the home, to control the spread of these diseases.

The Superintendent of Government Fever Hospital, Dr Shankar, speaking to ANI, said that cases of dengue and typhoid have increased.

Dr Shankar said, “There is a slight increase in outpatients (OP) at Fever Hospital due to seasonal diseases, with 800 OP cases daily. All the patients are coming in with complaints of a cold, cough, body pains, vomiting, loose motion, and various other symptoms. Dengue and typhoid cases are also increasing day by day, with 5 to 6 cases being reported at the fever hospital daily.”

He assured that all beds and staff were ready to face the seasonal diseases.

He said that the Telangana government has arranged for all the necessary equipment to tackle these diseases. He suggested that people should use mosquito nets and keep their surroundings clean to prevent the spread of diseases.