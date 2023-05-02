17-yr-old Palestinian boy shot dead by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

A 17-year-old Palestinian boy died after being “shot in the head” by the Israeli army during a military raid in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health on Monday announced that the 17-year-old Jibril Mohammad Kamal al-Lada’a was killed after being shot directly in the head.

Large forces of the Israeli army stormed the camp and surrounded a number of citizens’ homes, which led to clashes.

It is reported that four of them have received serious injuries, as a result of the occupation’s aggression on the Aqabat Jabr camp in Jericho and the Jordan Valley in West Bank.

In a statement on Monday, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned what it described as the bloody and barbaric raid committed by the occupation forces this morning in the Aqabat Jaber camp.

The Foreign Ministry also condemned the continuation of the unjust siege on the city of Ariha as the worst form of collective punishment against defenceless civilians.

For months, the West Bank has witnessed a remarkable escalation as a result of Israeli incursions and arrests.

The number of martyrs in the occupied West Bank has risen to about 100 since the beginning of 2023, more than half of them in the cities of Nablus and Jenin.