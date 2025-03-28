177 retd staff including Hyderabad Metro MD to be relieved by Mar 31

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued a directive to terminate the services of retired employees working on reappointment, contract, or outsourcing basis across various departments by March 31, 2025.

This decision impacts 177 retired personnel, including NVS Reddy, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), who had been serving on extended terms since his retirement in June 2016.

The directive, issued by chief secretary A Santhi Kumari, mandates that departments seeking to retain retired staff must provide proper justification and obtain fresh approval from the competent authority.

The move follows a review initiated by the Congress government led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, which identified a significant number of extended appointments under the previous BRS administration.

The government believes that these extensions have placed a financial burden on the state exchequer.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department, particularly during former minister KT Rama Rao’s (KTR) tenure, had a high concentration of such cases.

NVS Reddy has been a prominent figure in Hyderabad Metro Rail since its inception in 2007, but his extended service was set to continue until June 2025 before this order.

Other notable officials affected include M Satyanarayana (HMWSSB executive director), S Sathaiah (TG RERA joint collector), and BLN Reddy (HMDA chief engineer).