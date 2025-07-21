18 kg jewellery stolen from store in Telangana’s Suryapet

Hyderabad: A major theft occurred at a jewellery shop in Suryapet district on Sunday, July 20. The robbers decamped with 18 kg of jewellery worth Rs 22 lakh.

Following the incident, Kishore, the store owner, approached the police and filed a complaint stating that the thieves entered the store by breaking open the shutter using a gas cutter. Suryapet Superintendent of Police K Narasimha said five teams of police have been formed to investigate the matter.

Narsimha himself inspected the jewellery store. He said that the details of the theft are being gathered. A video shared on social media shows the Superintendent inspecting the store.