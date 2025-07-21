Prisons should focus on learning, not punishment: BRAOU VC

Hyderabad: Dr B. R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani has called for prisons to be transformed into centres of learning and rehabilitation rather than punishment.

He made this appeal while speaking at an Orientation Programme on Legal Rights and Personality Development held at the Cherlapally Central Prison on Sunday. The event was part of the G. Ram Reddy Memorial Activities (GRAMA), organised by the Prof. G. Ram Reddy Centre for Research and Development.

Prof. Chakrapani said the goal of such programmes is to bring positive changes in inmates’ lives. He announced that prisoners enrolled in BRAOU courses would receive free textbooks and be exempted from all fees.

He also suggested the university offer vocational and skill development courses, including programs that can help women gain financial independence. A new language learning centre will also be set up inside the Cherlapally Jail, he added.

Prof. G. Pushpa Chakrapani, Academic Director at BRAOU, expressed concern that many prisoners are serving long sentences for actions committed in moments of anger.

Speaking on Family and Human Values, Prof. Beena Chintalapuri advised inmates to communicate with love and respect during family visits, stressing that while prisoners focus on their bail, they often forget the emotional toll on their loved ones.

Prof. Murali Karnam, during his session on Access to Justice, highlighted that many legal reforms have taken place for prisoners’ welfare. He noted that nearly half of the inmates remain in jail even after being granted bail, due to their inability to pay fines. He urged for better legal awareness among inmates and their families.

Cherlapally Jail Superintendent Nawab Shiva Kumar said mistakes happen in moments of anger, but what matters most is the reform that follows.

Prof. E. Sudha Rani, Director of the research centre, shared the purpose of organizing such orientation sessions, and GRAMA trustee G. Jyothi highlighted ongoing and upcoming community service programmes by the trust.