Published: 10th May 2022
18 migrants found dead, 203 rescued off Moroccan coasts
Rabat: Eighteen migrants were found dead and 203 others rescued by the Moroccan navy off the country’s coasts, state-run MAP news agency reported.

Citing a military source, MAP said in its report that the migrants were rescued in the week of May 2 in operations in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, most of whom are sub-Saharans, including women, reports Xinhua news agency.

They were found onboard makeshift boats and jet skis, trying to reach European coasts, while others ventured to swim, said the source.

The rescued people received first aid on board, and the bodies of the diseased were recovered, it said.

Morocco has become an important crossing point for African migrants who seek to reach Europe for a better life.

The North African country foiled 63,121 illegal immigration attempts in 2021, according to official statistics.

