18 nuclear reactors generating 13,800 MWe by 2032: NPCIL

New Delhi: India will add 18 more nuclear power reactors with a cumulative capacity to generate 13,800 MW of electricity, taking the total share of atomic power in the energy mix to 22,480 MW by 2031-32

This was announced by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated two home-built 700 MW nuclear power reactors at Kakrapar in Gujarat last week.

Presently, the NPCIL operates 24 reactors with a total capacity of 8,180 MWe. The prime minister dedicated units 3 and 4 of Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS 3 and 4) to the nation on February 22.

KAPS 3 and 4 (2 x 700 MW) are the largest indigenous pressurized heavy water reactors (PHWR) with advanced safety features comparable to the best in the world, the NPCIL said.

“These reactors have been designed, constructed, commissioned, and operated by NPCIL, with the supply of equipment and execution of contracts by Indian industries and companies, reflecting the true spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the NPCIL said.

The prime minister said the role of nuclear power in electricity generation is going to increase in the 21st century, and it was a matter of pride that India is at the forefront of this advanced technology.

Prime Minister, NarendraModi also visited the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station and took a tour of the control room on the occasion.

Four nuclear power plants of 1,000 MWE each are being built at Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu with Russian assistance. Four 700 MWe home-built PHWRs are coming up at Rawatbhata (RAPS 7 and 8) in Rajasthan and Gorakhpur (GHAVP 1 and 2) in Haryana.

Ten 700 MWe PHWRs have been sanctioned to be built at GHAVP 3 & 4 at Gorakhpur in Haryana, Kaiga Generating Station 5 & 6 near Karwar in Karnataka, Chutka in Madhya Pradesh (CMPAPP 1 & 2), and four power units at Mahi Banswara in Rajasthan (MBRAPP 1, 2, 3, & 4).