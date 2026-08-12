18 terrorists among 21 killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Karachi: Eighteen terrorists were among 21 people killed after a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device detonated prematurely while being prepared, followed by a security operation in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, the army said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the blast occurred when Baloch militants were preparing an explosives-laden vehicle in Surab district of Balochistan.

“The premature detonation during preparation resulted in the confirmed killing of eight terrorists with multiple injuries,” said the ISPR, the media wing of the military.

It added that the blast and secondary detonation of other explosives stored there by the terrorists reportedly caused tragic casualties of three nearby civilians.

In immediate response, security forces and the Balochistan Police reached the site and launched a comprehensive joint clearance operation to track down the perpetrators and facilitators, it said.

During the operation, security forces detected the movement of fleeing terrorists, effectively engaging and neutralising 10 more.

In total, 18 terrorists have been eliminated in these incidents so far, the army said. It also added that during the intense exchange of fire, two soldiers also sustained injuries. Sanitisation operations continue in the area to eliminate any remaining terrorists.

The relentless counter-terrorism campaign by the security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country, the army said.

According to the state-run Radio Pakistan, 20 terrorists were killed over a period of two days on Sunday and Monday in the province.

The security operations in Balochistan began following a deadly attack on a police check post at the Mangi Dam pumping station in Ziarat on July 6, in which armed attackers kidnapped and killed 27 policemen.