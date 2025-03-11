18-year-old girl dies after extreme water fasting inspired by online trends

An 18-year-old girl died due to complications after extreme water fasting. She was inspired by online trends.

As per an India Today report, the girl from Thalassery, Kerala, abstained from food for nearly six months.

Girl landed in hospital prior to death

Due to extreme water fasting, the girl landed in the ICU of Thalassery Co-operative Hospital 12 days before her death.

The report quoted consultant physician Dr. Nagesh Manohar Prabhu, saying that the girl weighed only 24 kg. It was also revealed that her sugar level, sodium, and blood pressure were too low.

At the hospital, her condition did not improve despite being provided ventilator support. Finally, she succumbed.

Water fasting

Although crash diets and water fasting are becoming popular, doctors have cautioned against them as they are risky methods of rapid weight loss.

As per doctors, they not only result in unhealthy weight loss but also lead to fatigue, compromised immunity, and other health disorders.

Such methods of rapid weight loss can even be fatal.