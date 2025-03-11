Newlywed woman goes missing from Langar Houz

Hyderabad: A newlywed woman went missing from a temple at Langar Houz, Hyderabad.

The incident took place two days ago.

As per the details, the woman got married to a man who is a resident of Attapur a few days ago.

On the day the woman went missing, she visited the temple along with her husband.

After reaching the temple, the woman asked her husband to bring a coconut for the prayer.

However, when the man returned after purchasing the coconut, the woman was missing.

When police checked the CCTV cameras installed in the surroundings, it was found that the woman stepped out of the temple and boarded a car.

Police began an investigation and are making an effort to trace the woman.