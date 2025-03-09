Newlywed woman dies by suicide; police suspect forced marriage

Hyderabad: In yet another tragic incident, a newlywed woman died by suicide in Hyderabad. Police suspect that she was forced into the marriage.

The incident took place in Balreddy Nagar, which falls under the jurisdiction of Balanagar police station.

Wedding took place last month

Speaking to Siasat.com, Inspector of Balanagar police, T. Narsimha Raju, said that the woman, identified as Ganta Vijayagouri, got married last month.

The suicide came to light after the woman’s husband did not receive a response upon knocking on the door after returning home from work.

After breaking the door, the woman was found dead.

Forced marriage suspected

Following the incident, police shifted her body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

The police suspect that the parents might have forced the woman into the marriage.

After booking a case, police started an investigation to find out the reason behind the suicide.