18-year-old Hyderabad woman dies by suicide

Sameer Khan | Published: 13th June 2025 10:14 am IST
Hyderabad: In an alleged case of harassment, a 18-year-old woman who was studying at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) died by suicide in Hyderabad.

Following the incident, police registered a case of abetment of suicide.

The victim who is identified as P Deepika got married to 23-year-old V Santhosh. The couple have a one-year-old son.

After the woman died by suicide, her mother P Sunguna lodged a complaint against Santhosh. As per the complaint, Santhosh used to assault Deepika.

Due to the harassment, Deepika started staying with her mother. However, on Wednesday afternoon, Santhosh visited ITI where Deepika was a student and fought with her.

On the same night, Santhosh also visited Deepika’s house and attempted to slit his neck.

Although, he was saved, the woman decided to take her life. She rushed in her bedroom, locked from inside and hanged herself.

The family members rushed the woman to the hospital. However, doctors at the hospital declared her dead.

