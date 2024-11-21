18-year-old stabbed to death in Hyderabad’s Santoshnagar

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old was stabbed to death by a group of youths in Santoshnagar on Wednesday night.

The victim, Mohammed Moheed, was a student who also assisted his father in the fruit business.

On Wednesday evening, Moheed and his friends had a quarrel with a group of youths. Later that night, the rival group discovered that Moheed and his friends were sitting near Dargah Burhan-e-Shah and went there to resolve the issue.

According to Mohammed Ghouse, ACP Santoshnagar, a heated argument broke out between the two groups, during which one of the boys from the rival group stabbed Moheed.

Moheed was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Following the incident, the police arrived at the scene, and senior officials visited the area to oversee the investigation.

Three persons have been detained in connection with the murder, and further investigations are ongoing.