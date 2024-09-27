180 km away from Hyderabad lies Telangana’s Mini Maldives

Picture this: just a few hours from home, you could be surrounded by lush greenery and crystal-clear waters, basking in the sun while exploring hidden gems and disconnecting from the world—all within a weekend.

On this World Tourism Day, Siasat.com brings you Telangana’s best-kept secret that has it all- Somasila.

Mini Maldives of Telangana

Located in the Nellore District, Somasila is a quaint village that remains unknown to many, adding to its serene charm.

It is nestled along the banks of the Krishna River, forming a series of islands, lagoons, and backwaters around the village, giving it an island-like appearance. Thus, the name ‘Mini Maldives’.

Somasila is not only famous for its island-like appearance but also because of the exceptional facilities and activities provided there. Managed by the Telangana Tourism Department, this idyllic destination features Maldives-inspired waterfront cottages designed to provide a comfortable and cozy experience. With panoramic views of the serene river and its surrounding islands, these cottages are equipped with all the essentials for a relaxing stay, including air conditioning, television, and Wi-Fi.

In fact, in recognition of its charm, Somasila has been awarded the Best Tourism Village by the Telangana Tourism Department.

Things to do in Somasila

The tourism department enhances the visitor experience by organizing exciting activities like boating and angling trips.

Guests can explore Somasila’s stunning waterways, enjoying the tranquility of the river while also trying their hand at fishing. Each activity is conducted by skilled and experienced staff, ensuring that safety and comfort are prioritized throughout.

Visitors can also take a boat ride in the backwaters to reach Srisailam, another picturesque town near Hyderabad.

Adding to its charm, Somasila is also known as a temple town with 15 temples dedicated to the Hindu deity Shiva. Visitors can explore ancient temples that reflect the region’s rich history and cultural traditions, making it a place of both relaxation and reverence.

How to reach

Just 180 km away from Hyderabad, the trip to Somasila can be convenient and quite scenic. The best way to reach the destination is by taking the National Highway 65, with a travel time of around 3 to 4 hours, depending on traffic conditions and rest stops.

So, as you plan your next getaway, consider Somasila not just for its breathtaking views but for the unique experiences it offers.

Have you been to Somasila? Comment down below.