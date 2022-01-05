1800 Startups set up in Telangana tier-2 cities so far: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the state government is expanding the IT units to the tier-II cities in the state.

As part of the initiative, 1,800 startups have been set up so far. “Among all the IT hubs that have come up in tier II cities till now, Khammam IT hub has emerged as the best,” said KTR. Transport minister P Ajay Kumar presented the Khammam IT hub Annual report 2021.

KTR went on to say that the value IT exports from the state in the financial year 2020-21 stood at Rs 1,45,522 crore. The minister further said, “6,28,615 people were employed in the IT sector of the state.” The government is also laying emphasis on job creation and skill development training in various fields through Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK).

Ajay Kumar expressed gratitude towards chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) and KTR for promoting the startups in tier II cities, “Khammam secured first place in the IT sector due to relentless efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Rama Rao,” he said.

KTR expressed pleasure over major IT companies being attracted to Telangana, “Impressed with the vision and commitment of the Chief Minister, many popular IT companies were evincing interest in setting up their units in Khammam and other tier-II cities in the state,” said the minister.

Ajay Kumar mentioned that chief minister KCR laid emphasis on the development of the IT sector in the state, “Soon after state formation, Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised on the need to extend opportunities in the IT sector to tier-II cities and towns across the state,” he said.

“Under the guidance of the Chief Minister and commitment of IT Minister, Telangana was making tremendous progress not only in agriculture and rural development but also in IT and industries sectors,” Kumar added.