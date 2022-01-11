1,831 new Covid-19 cases but no deaths in AP

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh saw a further spike in coronavirus infections as 1,831 were reported afresh in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, but there were no deaths during the period.

The state had recorded 984 fresh cases yesterday.

Active cases now stood at 7,195.

The latest bulletin said 242 infected persons got cured in a day.

The cumulative Covid-19 positive cases now climbed to 20,84,674, recoveries to 20,62,974 and deaths 14,505.

Chittoor district registered 467 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its gross past the 2.50 lakh mark.

Visakhapatnam district reported 295, Krishna 190, Guntur 164, Anantapuramu 161, SPS Nellore 129 and Srikakulam 122 fresh cases.

The remaining six districts added less than 90 new cases each, with Kadapa logging the lowest of 20 in a day.