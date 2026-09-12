18th BRICS Summit to begin in New Delhi today

New Delhi: India will host the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday (September 12-13), bringing together leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, along with outreach invitees.

India’s BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of “Humanity First,” according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Beyond these areas, the leaders will discuss ways to strengthen intra-BRICS cooperation on shared priorities and exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

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Under India’s Chairship this year, more than 350 meetings and high-level engagements have been held in over 25 cities across India to further strengthen the BRICS strategic partnership across three fundamental pillars: political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Through these meetings and business-to-business and people-to-people initiatives, India’s BRICS Chairship has advanced BRICS cooperation through practical, development-oriented outcomes.

“India is a founding member of BRICS and has previously held its Chairship three times in 2012, 2016 and 2021. India assumed its fourth BRICS Chairship on 1 January 2026. The year 2026 also marks a significant milestone as BRICS completes twenty years since its establishment,” the MEA said in a statement.

The BRICS logo for India’s Chairship blends tradition with modernity. The petals radiate the vibrant colours of BRICS member countries, highlighting their collective strength and unity. At the centre, the “Namaste” gesture captures India’s spirit of warmth, respect, and harmonious collaboration, according to the official statement.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

BRICS cooperation continues to broaden its scope across various global issues, including the fight against terrorism, climate change, food and energy security, the international economic and financial situation, telecommunications, agriculture, labour and employment, international financial architecture, trade, and the World Trade Organisation