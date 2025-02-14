19 Naxals surrender to Telangana Police in Kothagudem

Hyderabad: Nineteen members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) surrendered to the Bhadradri Kothagudem Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Telangana.

These surrenders included Maoist cadres operating in the Kanker, Bijapur, Dantewada, and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh.

According to the police, one of the surrendered members held the rank of Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) and had a reward of Rs 8 lakh on their head, while two others were Area Committee Members (ACM), each carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh.

The remaining sixteen surrendered members were from the Village Committee and Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC)1.

Police stated that the Maoists decided to join the mainstream due to welfare programs for tribals in the area taken up by the police and CRPF.

The surrendered Maoists can benefit from welfare measures available to them under ‘Operation Cheyutha’.

In January, the district police organized an ‘Aathmeeya Sammelanam’ with families of underground cadre and surrendered Maoists in Charla to inform them about the schemes they could benefit from. During that program, 22 Maoists had surrendered.

Kothagudem district police have been implementing “Operation Cheyutha,” which has resulted in many Maoists surrendering to the police because they are frustrated with the banned CPI (Maoist) party’s ideology and can no longer endure the harassment of top Maoist leaders.

The police are providing support to the family members of Maoists through Operation Cheyutha so that Naxal cadres can join the mainstream of life