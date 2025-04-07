19-year-old girl dies by suicide in Medipally

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old engineering student tragically ended her life at her home in Medipally.

She took the extreme step after being scolded by her mother for excessive mobile phone use.

What happened?

The victim K. Spandana was a first-year engineering student at a private college and lived with her parents in Sai Hills, Medipally.

On Sunday, her mother noticed that Spandana was continuously using her phone and chatting with someone instead of focusing on her studies.

Frustrated, her mother reprimanded her for neglecting her academics.

Distraught by the scolding, Spandana reportedly fell into depression and later took the extreme step of hanging herself from a ceiling fan using a scarf.

Police investigation

Local authorities confirmed the incident and registered a case.

Preliminary investigations suggest that emotional distress stemming from parental reprimand may have contributed to the tragedy.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)