19-year-old Palestinian woman shot dead by Israeli forces fire

Jerusalem: A 19-year-old Palestinian woman succumbed to her critical wounds at dawn on Monday, after the occupation forces opened fire on a vehicle near the Ofer camp, west of the town of Beitunia, near the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health stated in a brief statement that the young woman died after being hit in the head by a bullet fired by the occupation soldiers during their storming of the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah, at dawn on, Monday.

According to the ministry, the young woman is Sana al-Tal, 19-year-old, and hails from the town of al-Dhahiriya in the south of Hebron.

The occupation army claimed that the car she was travelling in was approached by three soldiers who they suspected of trying to trample them, so they opened fire on it.

Social media accounts published a video clip showing Israeli soldiers firing at a Palestinian car, and clips showed the effects of heavy bullets that penetrated the vehicle after targeting it.

فيديو| تغطية صحفية: "لحظة إطلاق قوات الاحتلال النار تجاه مركبة وإصابة ركابها خلال اقتحام بلدة بيتونيا غرب رام الله، فجر اليوم". pic.twitter.com/q5w992j7Oh — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 14, 2022

📹 متابعة صفا | الاحتلال يطلق النار على مركبة في بلدة بيتونيا غرب رام الله ويعتقل من بداخلها دون معرفة هويتهم ووضعهم الصحي pic.twitter.com/JoSHTcocr5 — وكالة صفا (@SafaPs) November 14, 2022

تغطية صحفية: "صورة المركبة التي أطلق جيش الاحتلال النار تجاهها واعتقل من بداخلها خلال اقتحام بلدة بيتونيا غرب رام الله". pic.twitter.com/lbH89wvt30 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 14, 2022

As per the media reports, the occupation soldiers arrested another Palestinian who was in the vehicle.

In a related context, the occupation forces arrested a number of Palestinians, during raids in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

For months, the Israeli occupation army has been carrying out operations in the northern West Bank, concentrated in the cities of Nablus and Jenin, under the pretext of pursuing wanted persons.

Clashes and exchanges of fire usually erupt in each operation, in anger at the continued attacks of the army and settlers against the Palestinian people.

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest since 2006.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem. The Palestinians seek all three territories for their future independent state.