19-year-old woman dies by suicide at home in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of suicide in Hyderabad, a 19-year-old woman ended her life at her house on Tuesday.

The woman, who is identified as Deepika, used to stay with her parents and a brother in Raheempura, Mangalhat.

Details of incident

When the Hyderabad woman took the extreme step of suicide, her father Dhanraj Singh had left for work in the morning and her mother Shobha had gone to the temple.

The woman hanged herself when she was alone in the house.

Why did Hyderabad woman dies by suicide?

The suicide came to light when her mother returned home.

When her mother returned home, she was found hanging from the ceiling fan using a scarf.

Although no reason behind the suicide has been found so far, family members claimed that she was in depression over the past three days.

Police registered a case and the investigation is going on.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, a suicide prevention helpline, at 040–66202000.)