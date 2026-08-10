19 years, 7 surgeries: Hyderabad woman seeks help for 8th operation

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman from Hyderabad, who has undergone seven surgeries over the past 19 years, is now in need of financial assistance for another major operation.

According to her family, she developed a serious medical condition at the age of one. Since then, she has undergone several surgeries and prolonged treatment. Her condition has required repeated medical interventions, placing a heavy financial burden on the family.

The Siasat Daily and its readers have previously extended financial support for her treatment, which helped her undergo several operations. So far, 7 surgeries have been performed, while an 8th operation is now required.

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The family said the upcoming procedure is expected to cost around Rs. 4.5 lakh. Doctors have advised the surgery as part of the continuing treatment.

The family has already spent around Rs. 20.25 lakh on her treatment and is finding it difficult to meet the additional expenses.

The family has appealed to philanthropists, donors and well-wishers to come forward and contribute towards the cost of the operation.

Those willing to support the treatment can contact Syed Sadiq Hussain at 9849386235. Donations can also be made to the bank account mentioned below.

Name: Sayyad Sadik Hussen

A/C No. 30750682542

IFSC: SBIN0001935

State Bank of India