19-yr-old sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping minor

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Special Fast Track Court in LB Nagar for raping minor.

The accused has been identified as Kasarla Mahesh Bunny.

According to reports, The incident occurred when the girl was confined in a room and raped while her parents were away.

A case was registered under Sections 376(AB), 376(2)(f), and 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as Sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act.

Based on the evidence, the court found the accused guilty and imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000.

The victim was awarded Rs. 5,00,000 in compensation for her recovery and rehabilitation.