19-yr-old sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping minor

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 1st April 2025 7:02 pm IST
19-yr-old sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping minor
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Special Fast Track Court in LB Nagar for raping minor.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The accused has been identified as Kasarla Mahesh Bunny.

According to reports, The incident occurred when the girl was confined in a room and raped while her parents were away.

MS Creative School

A case was registered under Sections 376(AB), 376(2)(f), and 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as Sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act.

Also Read
Man sentenced to 3 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor in Hyderabad

Based on the evidence, the court found the accused guilty and imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000.

The victim was awarded Rs. 5,00,000 in compensation for her recovery and rehabilitation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 1st April 2025 7:02 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button