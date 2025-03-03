Man sentenced to 3 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A local court on Monday, March 3, sentenced a man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2019.

The convict, 23-year-old Yasa Sumanth Reddy from Nalgonda, allegedly took money from the girl, harassed her, sent indecent pictures, and broke into her house. Following the incident, the Saroornagar police registered a case under IPC sections 354-D and 420, along with Section 8 of the POCSO Act.

Apart from the prison term, the court imposed a Rs 5,000 fine on the convict. The victim was awarded a compensation of Rs 1 lakh.