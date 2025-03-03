Fraudster held for duping senior citizen of Rs 5L in gold scam

In his complaint, the victim said that Reddy contacted him and promised to sell gold at Rs 50,000 for 10 grams.

News Desk |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 3rd March 2025 11:11 am IST
Fraudster held for duping senior citizen in gold scam
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Cybercrime unit of the Hyderabad police on Sunday, March 2, arrested a fraudster for duping a senior citizen in a gold scam in December 2024.

The accused was identified as Jale Chandrashekar Reddy, a resident of Saroornagar. At the time of the incident, Reddy contacted the 73-year-old victim saying he would sell gold at lower price than Rs 80,000 for 10 grams.

In his complaint, the victim said that Reddy contacted him and promised to sell gold at Rs 50,000 for 10 grams. To take the victim in confidence, Reddy listed names of persons the victim knew, claiming he had sold the same to them.

According to a press release, Reddy told the victim not to disclose the scheme to anyone. Trusting Reddy, the victim transferred Rs 5 lakh after which the accused delayed the delivery of gold citing various reasons.

The accused demanded more money before cutting off all contact.

