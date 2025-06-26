19-yr-old woman killed after rejecting marriage proposal in Delhi

A 19-year-old woman fell to her death after being allegedly pushed off the terrace of her house in Delhi by a man whose marriage proposal she had rejected.

The incident occurred on June 24. Neha’s family had good relations with Taufiq-Ur-Rehman, a 30-year-old daily wage labourer from the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

However, things turned sour after Taufiq started making advances and proposed marriage to Neha, which she flatly refused. Her family alleged he had been harassing her for months.

Recounting the day of the incident, Neha’s father, a private security guard, said he heard a scream from the terrace. “She had gone to turn the water pump. Minutes later, I heard her scream,” he was quoted by the Hindustan Times.

“I ran up and saw Taufiq, disguised in a burqa, strangling her. When I tried to stop him, he pushed me aside and threw her off (the roof), right in front of my eyes,” said the inconsolable father.

Her family immediately rushed her to the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries. Taufiq is currently on the run. A case of murder has been registered.

Neha’s family is shocked and distraught beyond words. “We used to tie rakhi on his (Taufiq’s) wrist. We never imagined he would go so far as to kill her,” her elder sister told reporters.

Following the murder, the general secretary of the Agrasen Market Association, where Taufiq worked, has decided not to employ Muslims in future.

Neha used to work at a private firm in Manoli.