193 offenders arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As the drive against drunk driving continues, 193 offenders were arrested by Cyberabad police on Saturday, November 23.

According to reports, a total of 160 two-wheelers, 6 three-wheelers, and 27 four-wheelers were seized. Among the offenders, 19 individuals had blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging from 200 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

All offenders will be presented before the court for further legal proceedings.

Drunk driving is a punishable offence under Section 185 of the MV Act, with penalties including a fine of up to Rs. 10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months. Repeat offenders face the suspension of their driving licenses for a minimum of three months or permanently.

13,933 booked for drunk driving in 89 days

Around 13,933 motorists have been booked by Hyderabad police for drunk driving between August 24 and November 21, with violators facing fines, imprisonment and suspension of licences.

According to reports, 824 drunk drivers were sentenced to jail ranging from one to 10 days. Additionally, 227 drivers were sentenced to complete two days of social service. The regional transport office (RTO) also suspended 99 driving licenses for periods between two to six months, based on the orders of magistrates.

Further, the courts imposed a hefty fine for drunk driving totalling Rs 2,87,20,600 on all violators during this period.

The Hyderabad traffic police emphasized the dangers of drunk driving pointing out that alcohol impairs vision, reduces caution, and encourages risky behaviour, all of which can lead to accidents, often with fatal consequences.