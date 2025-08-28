1968 to 2025: 10 Bollywood sarees that still inspire generations

Bollywood and sarees share a love story like no other. For decades, six yards of fabric have carried romance, drama, glamour, and even rebellion across the silver screen. From chiffon swirling in Switzerland to silks shimmering under studio lights, sarees have not just dressed heroines, they’ve set fashion trends, wedding themes, and even farewell party dress codes.

In Hyderabad too, where sarees are woven into everyday life, these filmy drapes spark instant nostalgia and style inspiration. Let us rewind with Siasat.com to the most iconic Bollywood sarees that continue to steal the spotlight.

1. Mumtaz’s fiery orange saree in Brahmachari (1968)

Her tightly draped orange saree with its playful style became an overnight trendsetter. The “Mumtaz drape” remains one of Bollywood’s most unique saree experiments, copied by generations of fans.

2. Sridevi’s rain-soaked blue in Mr. India (1987)

Electric blue chiffon, rain, and Sridevi this unforgettable combination set the bar for sensual elegance. It also crowned chiffon as the fabric of choice through the late 80s and 90s.

3. Madhuri Dixit’s purple satin saree in Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! (1994)

Madhuri’s royal purple satin saree during “Didi Tera Devar Deewana” made satin the rage of the ’90s. Saree stores in Hyderabad buzzed with bridesmaids looking for their own purple drapes.

4. Raveena Tandon’s yellow monsoon moment in Mohra (1994)

Nothing beats the simplicity of a plain yellow saree in the rain. Raveena made this look timeless, and it remains Bollywood’s ultimate monsoon romance look.

5. Aishwarya Rai’s red in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Clad in a deep red saree with a black shawl, Aishwarya’s graceful appearance in the title track created a fashion wave. Her intense look made the combination unforgettable for newly wed brides.

6. Kajol, Rani & Sushmita’s chiffon magic (2001–2006)

Kajol’s scarlet in Suraj Hua Maddham (2001) embodied passion, Rani’s bold mix orange black, pink black in Tumhi Dekho Na (2006) radiated romance, and Sushmita’s iconic red in Main Hoon Na (2004) blended elegance with allure. Together, their chiffon drapes made the fabric Bollywood’s eternal favourite.

7. Priyanka Chopra’s golden glamour in Dostana (2008)

Priyanka’s shimmering golden saree gave the traditional drape a red-carpet twist. Chic, bold, and glamorous, it showcased modern Bollywood fashion at its finest.

8. Deepika Padukone’s royal blue saree in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

When she appeared in that royal blue saree during “Badtameez Dil,” Deepika Padukone gave the saree a whole new cool factor. Soon after, every college farewell across India and Hyderabad saw girls recreating the look.

9. Alia Bhatt’s rainbow in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

The latest craze came with Alia’s multi-hued chiffons, especially her pink-and-blue mix. Manish Malhotra’s creations turned into a wedding-season sensation, with Hyderabad boutiques rushing to offer “Rocky Aur Rani” inspired drapes.

10. Rekha’s Banarasi splendour through the ages (Timeless)

Rich Kanjivarams and Banarasis are her signature. With bold colours, intricate zari, and temple jewellery, Rekha remains Bollywood’s eternal sari goddess timeless across decades.

A saree is never just a fabric,it’s pure emotion.From Koti’s budget shops to Kalanjali’s silks & Jubilee Hills boutiques, Bollywood-inspired drapes are always in demand. In Bollywood and in Hyderabad, six yards will always tell a timeless story.

From Raveena’s yellow to Alia’s rainbow, which drape stole your heart? Drop it in the comments.