1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court adjourns hearing Tytler’s plea seeking court records

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of arguments on the plea of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler seeking court records from the year 1984 till 2023 to September 11. Tytler is one of the accused in the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

After Tytler’s counsel sought adjournment stating that he has to rush to the high court to attend some other urgent matter, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM), Vidhi Gupta Anand, of the Rouse Avenue Court allowed it in the interest of justice.

The court noted that public prosecutor Amit Jindal appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a copy of judgement passed by the Delhi High Court in a case titled ‘Dheeraj Wadhawan vs. Central Bureau of Investigation’ dated July 26, in support of his submissions.

The court took it on record, and said that a copy be supplied to Tytler’s counsel.

On August 29, the CBI had filed its reply before the court on Tytler’s application.

ACMM Anand had noted that the counsel for CBI has supplied a copy of reply with copies of certain documents to Tytler’s counsel.

Tytler’s counsel had sought time for advancing submissions, stating that some time is required to go through the reply as well as the documents.

The ACMM had on August 11 given 10 days to Tytler to review the documents provided by the CBI, including the charge sheet. Later on August 21, he adjourned the matter after the probe agency sought time to advance arguments on Tytler’s application seeking certain documents.

The court had approved the request of Tytler’s counsel, who initially asked for two weeks to go through the materials.

Tytler had on August 10 filed a request with the court to be allowed to attend proceedings through video conferencing. The plea was presented in the court on the grounds of security concerns. Tytler’s advocate had appealed for the court’s authorisation for his client to participate remotely, citing a recent protest by the Sikh community during Tytler’s in-person appearance on August 5.