1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court convicts ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in murder case

A Delhi court has announced charges against former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 riots case, in connection with two murders in Delhi's Raj Nagar locality. The court charged him with rioting, murder, and dacoity under sections 147, 149, 148, 302, 308, 323, 395, 397, 427, 436, 440 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the murder of Jaswant Singh and Tarun Deep Singh.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a case related to the murders of two persons in Saraswati Vihar area during the anti-Sikh riots.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja passed the conviction order and posted the arguments on sentence on Feburary 18.

Kumar was produced before court from Tihar jail for the pronouncement.

The case relates to the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984.

Though Punjabi Bagh police station registered the case initially, a special investigation team later took over the investigation.

On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Kumar, finding a “prima facie” case against him.

According to the prosecution, a huge mob, armed with deadly weapons, resorted to large-scale looting, arson and destruction of properties of Sikhs to avenge the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The mob attacked the house of the complainant, Jaswant’s wife, killing her husband and son apart from looting articles and setting their house ablaze, alleged the prosecution.

Putting Kumar on trial, the court order found sufficient material to form a “prima facie opinion that he was not only a participant, but had also led the mob”.

