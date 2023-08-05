1984 anti-Sikh riots: DSGMC members stage protest outside court against Tytler’s bail

New Delhi: Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) members on Saturday staged a protest outside Rouse Avenue Court, voicing their opposition against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler getting anticipatory bail in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Raising slogans and holding placards and posters which read –Jise honi thi jail use kyu mili bail and why Tytler was given bail?–scores of people demanded justice while protesting in front of the court.

On Friday, the court granted anticipatory bail to Tytler in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi’s Pul Bangash area.

While granting the bail, Special Judge Vikas Dhull imposed certain conditions, including not leaving the country without court permission and not tampering with evidence.

Earlier, Tytler had approached Rouse Avenue Court, which had issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the case.

During the hearing, the probe agency had raised objections, stating that witnesses had shown great courage in coming forward and the potential for influencing them could not be ignored.