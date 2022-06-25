1992 to 2022: Total number of movies in Shah Rukh Khan’s hat

Mumbai: 30 years ago an actor joined the silver screen with a dream to make it big in Bollywood and with it brought along charm, boyish looks, and immaculate acting skills. Now, that actor is not only reigning the B-Town and India but has quite literally become the ‘King of the World’ with fans all across the globe. Of course, it is none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

Riding a red Yamaha and singing Koi Na Koi Chahiye, Shah Rukh Khan forayed in Bollywood on June 25, 1992, with Deewana and since then there has been no looking back for him.

Starting his career as a villain to becoming the undisputed king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan has come a long way and enjoys massive stardom. On the special occasion of him completing 3 decades in Bollywood, fans are reminiscing every film by Shah Rukh Khan.

Well, we decided to check out the number of films SRK has done to date and changed the world a little with each film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s total number of films

Shah Rukh Khan has featured in a plethora of blockbuster films like Kal Ho Na Ho, Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Baazigar, Main Hoon Na, and Mohabbatein to name a few, however not everyone knows that he has featured in 97 films to date.

Quite an impressive number to achieve in three decades, isn’t it?

Among the 97 films, 90 are films that have released and 7 are his upcoming films where he will star as the lead role or have a cameo appearance. These 7 films are Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra, Pathaan, Tiger 3, Jawan, and Dunki.

In fact, SRK celebrated his 30 years in the film industry on Twitter by releasing an epic motion poster of his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ which is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.