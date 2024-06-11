1st finalist of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 according to Rohit Shetty

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is currently being shot in the exotic locations of Romania. The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, has completed the filming of initial episodes and we heard that Shilpa Shinde became the first contestant to get eliminated after she failed to perform the stunt.

Among all the contestants, Shalin Bhanot is emerging as one of the most interesting and strongest Khiladis of the season.

Shalin Bhanot, Top Contestant Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Recently, some reports said that Shalin performed a very dangerous stunt in the show without any harness. This stunt was aced by the actor very smoothly. Insiders also suggested that Shalin earned himself standing ovation from the contestants and host Rohit Shetty too post the task.

And now, we have some more interesting information about what Rohit Shetty told to Shalin Bhanot post his performance. According to insiders, Rohit praised Shalin saying he see him as the ‘finalist’ and even ‘potential winner’ of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

‘Tum mein mujhe ek finalist dikhta hai Shalin. Tum winner ban sakte ho is season ke,’ Rohit said to Shalin as per some sources.

While Shalin Bhanot was in the Bigg Boss 16 house, he was selected as the first confirmed contestant for Khatron Ke Khiladi by host Rohit Shetty himself (for KKK 12). At the time, Shalin declined the offer due to his fears. However, he finally agreed to participate in the 14th season. Infact, he is also reportedly the highest paid contestant of the season after Asim Riaz, who exited the show due to issues with Rohit Shetty.

Do you also want to see Shalin Bhanot as finalist of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?