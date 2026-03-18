2 am shows to Rs 125 crore sales: Dhurandhar 2 hype hits peak

Hyderabad: After the massive success of Dhurandhar, fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar. The advance booking numbers are already creating history, with over a million tickets sold before the release. Many theatres have added extra shows, including post-midnight screenings, to meet the high demand.

The film runs for nearly four hours, making it difficult for theatres to schedule more than four shows per screen each day. Industry sources say theatres are allocating around four hours and forty minutes per screening, including trailers, interval, and cleanup time. To accommodate more viewers, several cinemas in Mumbai and Thane, such as PVR Chakala and MovieMax Sion, are running shows from as early as 1:50 AM until late evening. Similar late-night screenings are being added in Thane and Ahmedabad, while more theatres in western and southern India plan to introduce post-midnight shows soon.

Maratha Mandir Adjusts for Dhurandhar 2

Mumbai’s iconic Maratha Mandir, famous for screening Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge daily for 30 years, has adjusted its schedule to make room for Dhurandhar 2. DDLJ has been shifted to an earlier morning slot, similar to changes made during the release of Pushpa 2, showing the immense popularity of the Ranveer Singh-starrer.

Record-Breaking Collections

For paid previews, Dhurandhar 2 has sold nearly 8 lakh tickets, grossing Rs. 35 crore, surpassing the previous record of Rs. 25 crore set by OG. Day one bookings have added Rs. 21 crore, while international pre-sales have made it the first Indian film to collect USD 5 million in North America. The total global booking collections now exceed Rs. 125 crore, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema.

Star-Studded Cast and Anticipation

The sequel features Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy in Karachi, alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Akshaye Khanna is expected to make a cameo appearance. With the first Dhurandhar earning Rs. 1300 crore worldwide, trade analysts believe the sequel could cross Rs. 2000 crore globally and challenge the long-standing record of Dangal.

Dhurandhar 2 releases on March 19, and the excitement among fans is at an all-time high, with theatres now running round-the-clock shows to meet the unprecedented demand.