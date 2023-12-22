2 arrested for smuggling MDMA from Bengaluru to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The investigators of LB Nagar Zone, along with Vanasthalipuram police, apprehended two interstate drug peddlers on Thursday, December 21, for smuggling MDMA from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. They seized 30 grams of MDMA and two mobile phones from them.

The accused, Veeram Nageshwar, a native of Rajahmundry, and Kalathiripi Jitendra of Suryapet district, are close friends and drug addicts, police said. After meeting a Nigerian drug peddler in Bengaluru, Veeram Nageshwar decided to sell narcotics in Hyderabad to make quick cash.

He approached Kalathiripi Jitender with the idea, and he was convinced. The accused, Veeram Nageshwar, sold it to needy customers in Hyderabad for Rs 8,000 to 10,000 per gram after purchasing it from Bangalore for Rs 2,000 to 4,000 rupees per gram.

The accused were arrested on Thursday evening while attempting to supply drugs to Mohan Kanta.