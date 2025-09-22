2 auto drivers held for brutal rape, murder of woman in Tolichowki

Hyderabad: A special operation team (SOT) investigating the case of brutal rape and murder of a missing woman, whose body was found under Kistmatpur bridge in under Rajendranagar police station’s limits; has taken two auto drivers into custody.

According to Rajendranagar station house officer (SHO) K Kastro, the two accused who are residents of Tolichowki confessed to the crime, and were yet to be arrested, as their interrogation is still going on.

On Sunday, September 14, a woman who was also a resident of Tolichowki, had consumed toddy at a toddy compound in Hyderguda (Rajendranagar) and passed-out on the road outside the compound. Two auto drivers who saw her lying there, took her in their auto to a secluded location under a bridge in Kismatpur in Rajendranagar on Sunday night, consumed liquor and raped her by taking turns.

As per reports, the woman was stripped by the accused, raped, and when the accused felt that she wasn’t cooperating, they shoved sticks into her private parts. They then murdered her and left the body there.

The SOT probing the case obtained CCTV footage from Nampally to Hyderguda in Rajendranagar, and nabbed the accused.

SHO Kastro told Siasat.com that a press conference to reveal more on the investigation could be held soon, after the accused were arrested and charged for the crime.