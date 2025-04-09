2 booked for encroaching on Rs 10 cr govt land in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man and a contractor have been booked for allegedly encroaching on government land worth around Rs 10 crore and carrying out illegal construction near Sattva Enclave in Jubilee Hills.

The issue came to light during a routine inspection of government lands by Shaikpet revenue officials.

According to Andhrajyothy, Sridhar Rao, who owns a private plot in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, attempted to occupy the adjoining government land shortly after beginning construction on his own property.

He reportedly removed a large boulder and brought in centering equipment to initiate construction work.

Acting on complaints from residents, revenue officials reached the site around midnight on April 7 and immediately halted the ongoing construction. The Jubilee Hills police were alerted, and the assistant commissioner of police also visited the spot to assess the situation.

Following the intervention, construction materials were seized, and a government land signboard was installed on Tuesday, April 8, to prevent any further land encroachment attempts in Hyderabad’s Jubliee Hills.

Based on the complaint filed by the revenue department, the Jubilee Hills police have registered a criminal case against Gunti Sridhar Rao and contractor Narasimha Rao.

Further investigation is ongoing.

On April 8, revenue officials demolished unauthorized constructions on government land at Hyderabad’s Kokapet.

For the demolition, officials reached the spot with machinery. The operation was carried out under heavy police security. The action was taken after receiving complaints from Hyderabad residents about the illegal occupation of the land.

The operation was conducted as part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to reclaim encroached public lands across the city.