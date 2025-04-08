Illegal structures demolished in Hyderabad’s Kokapet amid tight security

Hyderabad: In a major anti-encroachment drive, revenue officials demolished unauthorized constructions on government land at Kokapet on Tuesday morning.

The encroachment was identified on Survey No. 100.

Security deployed at Kokapet in Hyderabad

For the demolition, officials reached the spot with machinery. The operation was carried out under heavy police security.

The action was taken after receiving complaints from local residents about the illegal occupation of the land.

Construction of business complexes

The officials found that the construction of business complexes was taking place on the encroached land.

The operation was conducted as part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to reclaim encroached public lands across Hyderabad.