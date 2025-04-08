Indian students in panic over proposed US bill to end OPT program

A newly proposed bill in the United States (US) seeking to terminate the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program has triggered widespread anxiety among Indian students pursuing higher education in America.

With over 300000 Indian students currently enrolled in US universities, many now face uncertainty about their post-graduation prospects.

What is OPT Program?

The OPT program permits international students particularly those in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields to work in the US for up to three years after graduation.

The temporary work authorization helps students gain industry experience, repay education loans and improve their chances of securing long-term employment through the H-1B visa route.

Why is the bill concerning?

The proposed legislation which was introduced amid growing anti-immigration sentiments threatens to eliminate OPT.

It would force international students to leave the US after completing their degrees unless they obtain an H-1B visa.

Given the H-1B’s lottery-based selection system and annual cap, many fear they may not secure a visa.

Impact on Indian Students in US

Indian students who form a significant portion of OPT beneficiaries are particularly worried because of financial burden, career uncertainty and H-1B challenges.

Fearing the worst, many students are scrambling to secure job offers from employers willing to sponsor H-1B visas. However, due to limited slots available annually, success is uncertain.

The potential termination of OPT could disrupt the academic and professional dreams of thousands of Indian students.