2 construction workers fall in lift shaft in Miyapur, one dies

Hyderabad: Two persons fell into a lift shaft in Hyderabad’s Miyapur on Friday, March 14. One person died in the incident and the other was injured.

The incident occurred at Hafeezpet. According to the Miyapur police, the deceased was identified as Surender, a construction worker, who lived with four others.

On Thursday evening, Ramshankar and Kishan went out to have alcohol. On their return, the two had an altercation over who would cook rice for dinner.

Bharat, the complainant intervened and stopped the fight by offering to cook the rice. While Kishan, Surendra and Mahesh went to have alcohol in one of the rooms, Ramshankar went to the other room to speak over the phone.

Also Read Hyderabad eyes next Mohammed Siraj with Telangana Premier League

While Bharat was away, Kishan went to the other room to pick a fight with Ramshankar over another issue. When Surendra was trying to take Kishan back to the other room, both of them fell into the under-construction lift shaft accidentally.

On being informed about the fall by a neighbour, Bharat reached the spot and got his friends out of the pit with the help of others. The duo were taken to the hospital, where Surendra died while undergoing treatment. Kishan is still being treated.

A case was registered and investigation is underway.