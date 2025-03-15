Hyderabad eyes next Mohammed Siraj with Telangana Premier League

Hyderabad: In a bid to ensure recognition to local talent and nurture cricketers in the city and other parts of Telangana, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is gearing up to organise the Telangana Premier League (TPL).

The HCA apex council formulated the plan in early February and has already initiated steps to bring it to fruition.

HCA president Arishnapally Jaganmohan Rao announced that the HCA will allocate Rs 1 crore to each district with plans to acquire land and build stadiums. Uppal Stadium will also undergo renovations, including a multi-level parking system.

Telangana Premier League

The HCA has sought cooperation from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to develop cricket infrastructure in Telangana and endorse the Telangana Premier League (TPL).

Stressing on the steps taken to unearth talent from Hyderabad and Telangana, Rao told Siasat.com that the HCA will conduct the TPL. “At the moment Mohammed Siraj and Tilak Varma have made a mark at the international level. However, players from Hyderabad are struggling to find a place in the IPL. Hence we are planning to conduct the TPL,” he explained.

Rao further said a set of new coaches, including former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad, have been roped in by the association to mentor the 250 players who are currently registered with the HCA

The association has released tenders regarding the tournament and 10 players have expressed interest in the league.

“Immediately after the IPL, the Telangana Premier League will be conducted. This will be an opportunity for players from across the state to showcase their talent,” the HCA president concluded.