IPL 2025: Uppal stadium gets Rs 5 cr upgrade for seats, washrooms and more

Hyderabad: With the Indian Premier League (IPL) fast approaching, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad’s Uppal is gearing up to host nine matches this season.

In an interview with Siasat.com, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president, Jagan Mohan Rao Arishnapally said that the association has spent Rs 5 crore on renovation and all preparations for the 18th edition of the IPL are in place. Rao added that minor repairs are being done and the stadium will be ready by March 20.

“Most of the preparations are done, minor repairs, washroom upgrade and deep cleaning in certain areas are being conducted. An inspection of the stadium will be done on March 15, if required, the remaining work will be completed by March 20,” Rao clarified.

In its first match of the season, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is set to face the Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, on March 23. Speaking of the seating capacity at the stadium, the HCA president said that the stadium can accommodate 37,000 fans.

However, for the IPL 35,000 tickets will be available per match. Out of the 35,000 tickets, 27,000 tickets will be sold while 8,000 tickets are complimentary. “These matches are being conducted by the IPL, hence SRH has the control over complementary tickets,” Rao clarified.

Addressing a query on the estimated revenue to be generated from the latest season of the IPL, Rao reiterated that the tournament is being conducted by the IPL and the revenue will be shared only between the organisers and SRH. He added that the HCA is only leasing the Uppal stadium for the tournament at Rs 1 crore per match.

Addressing issues on black marketing of tickets, Rao clarified that tickets for IPL matches are being managed by the SRH, and the HCA has no say in it, adding that the Rachakonda police is in charge of such issues.

Modernisation at the stadium

Addressing a query on the modernisation at the Uppal stadium ahead of the tournament, Rao said that a new canopy has been constructed and enhanced floodlights have been installed. “The pitches are being curated at regular intervals, there are six strips at the stadium right now,” he explained.

Elaborating on the average scores expected during the tournament, the HCA president said, “The Hyderabad pitch is known as a ‘batting friendly’ pitch, we expect a minimum score of 220 and above.”

He further said that the stadium has got 150 new lights and three levels of backup to ensure that there is no interruption or power failure at the stadium.

Facilities for fans at Uppal stadium

Speaking of facilities for fans at the renovated Uppal Stadium during the IPL 2025, Rao said that Reliance Jio is sponsoring a free WiFi facility. Apart from this, the association will provide an extra parking facility to accommodate 200 vehicles.

Apart from this, fans are advised to travel to the stadium using public transport on the day of the match. In the past, the Hyderabad metro and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) have made special arrangements to ease commute for fans.

“Steps are being taken to enhance fan engagement at the entrance and exit along with cultural programmes related to Telangana. There are certain programmes which will be revealed in the due course of time,” he added.

On Wednesday, an inspection was carried out by the authorities of the HCA to ensure all arrangements were made before the Sunrisers flew in for the premier league.